Armenia declares Qarabag FK press officer Nurlan Ibrahimov wanted

Former press officer of the Azerbaijani club Qarabag FK Nurlan Ibrahimov has been declared wanted, Armenia’s Investigative Committee reports.

The Committee has submitted a motion to the Court of First Instance of Yerevan to use detention as a pretrial measure against him.

Ibrahimov is charged with inciting national, racial or religious hatred (Article 226 of RA Criminal Code), inciting direct and public genocide (Point 1 of the Part 2 of the Article 393.1 of RA Criminal Code), justifying and endorsing genocide and other crimes against peace and security of humanity (Article 373.1 of RA Criminal Code).

On November 26 UEFA banned him from any football-related activity for life an has asked FIFA to extend worldwide the life ban. It will also fine Qarabağ FK €100,000.