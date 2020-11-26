Home | All news | Politics | Vahan Kerobyan appointed Armenia’s Minister of Economy PoliticsTop Vahan Kerobyan appointed Armenia’s Minister of Economy Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 26, 2020, 19:54 Less than a minute President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree, relieving Tigran Khachatryan of the duties of Minister of Economy. According to Another presidential decree, Vahan Kerobyan will replace him on the post. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 26, 2020, 19:54 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print