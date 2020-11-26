PoliticsTop

Vahan Kerobyan appointed Armenia’s Minister of Economy

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 26, 2020, 19:54


President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree, relieving Tigran Khachatryan of the duties of Minister of Economy.

According to Another presidential decree, Vahan Kerobyan will replace him on the post.

