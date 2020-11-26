Search for the missing and exchange of prisoners an absolute priority, Armenian PM says

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he assumes full responsibility for the current situation, but also realizes that he is responsible for the future developments.

“As the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, I take full responsibility for the situation. But I realize that I am responsible not only for what has happened so far, but also for further developments. Ensuring external and internal stability and security, implementation of the roadmap I published on November 18 is an absolute priority and necessity. Therefore, all our efforts should be focused on solving this problem,” the Prime Minister said addressing the government sitting today.

He said the government has already adopted two programs of assistance to Armenians of Artsakh, and the assistance measures will continue as long as needed.

The Prime Minister noted that the search for the missing and exchange of PoWs is an absolute priority.

“We work on these issues on a daily basis. The main complication is that the effectiveness of this work, unfortunately, depends not only on us. The provision and further improvement of social security guarantees for the families of the victims, persons with disabilities, other war-affected groups is on the list of urgent actions,” PM Pashinyan said.

“Along with the solution of the most urgent problems, a process of revealing, clarifying and analyzing the causes of what happened must take place, and the Armenian society must receive clear answers as to what happened and why. The people must have access to the truth and have the opportunity to make decisions,” the Prime Minister stated.