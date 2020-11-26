Derby becomes the first city in UK to recognizes the independence of Artsakh

On November 25th 2020, Derby City Council unanimously passed a resolution to formally recognize the Independence of the Republic of Artsakh ( Nagorno-Karabakh), becoming the first city in the UK to adopt such a resolution, Derby News reports.

On 18th October, after three weeks of war in Artsakh, Russell Pollard of Derby News and the sister publication Artsakh.Org.UK, wrote to the political leaders of Derby City Council requesting that a resolution be passed, at the next available full Council meeting on November 25th, to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

Councilor Baggy Shanker, Leader of the Labor Group agreed to move the motion which was supported by Councilor Ruth Skelton, Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group.

Almost exactly two years ago, on November 21st 2018, the Council passed a resolution to recognize the Armenian Genocide, becoming the first city in England to recognize these tragic events in 1915 as a genocide against the Armenian people. This action was also promoted by Russell Pollard, in conjunction with the local Holocaust Memorial Day group.

Derby is located in central England with a population of around 260,000. It is an industrial City being home to Rolls-Royce, Toyota, Bombardier and many other international companies. It is diverse city with nearly 200 nationalities, and many spoken languages, but with no Armenian community.