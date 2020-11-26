Economics

Armenia pre-orders 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for 10% of the population

Armenia has placed a preliminary order of 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for 300,000 people, equal to the 10% of the population, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told a government sitting today.

The order has been made through an international procurement platform, and the possible delivery of the finally approved product is expected in mid-spring.

According to the Minister, the calculations are conservative, because it’s unclear what the demand will be at the time of delivery.  The quantity will be increased if needed.

