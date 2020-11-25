German government allocates €2 million for ICRC activities in Nagorno Karabakh

The German government has allocated € 2 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for its activities in Nagorno Karabakh, Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Bärbel Kofler said in a statement, TASS reports.

“I welcome the fact that after six weeks of fierce fighting, a ceasefire agreement was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9. I am grateful for the tireless involvement and work of the ICRC, to which the German government has allocated € 2 million. To deliver assistance, it is imperative that the ICRC and other humanitarian organizations to have unhindered access to people,” the statement reads.