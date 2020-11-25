Armenian PM hails French Senate vote on recognition of Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed gratitude for France for the Senate resolution recognizing the independence of Artsakh.
“I extend my deep gratitude to France and the French people for the Senate Resolution on the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh,” the Prime Minister said in a Facebook post.
“France reaffirms its adherence to universal values, as well as to respect for the fundamental principles of international law,” PM Pashinyan said.
The French Senate voted 305 to 1 (with 30 abstentions) to adopt a resolution on the need to recognize the Republic of Artsakh.