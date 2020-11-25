Armenian PM considers the stay of Russian peacekeepers in Nagornio Karabakh will not be limited to a 5-year period

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that the stay of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh will not be limited to one 5-year period.

“Ina 5-year period, of course, you need to manage to create guarantees of security and stability in the region. But since the Karabakh conflict is protracted, I do not think that the stay of the Russian peacekeepers will be limited to a 5-year period,” Pashinyan said in an interview with TASS.

The Prime Minister stressed that the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is “a matter of a political agreement that has been reached,” and was formulated in a joint statement by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9. According to Pashinyan, “the five-year term is the beginning of the process.” He also noted that this period can be automatically extended.

“I think at the moment the main issue is to ensure stability in Nagorno-Karabakh and in the region, and to ensure the safety of the citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh, and I think and hope that the Russian peacekeepers will act successfully and will be able to really implement this mission,” Pashinyan said.