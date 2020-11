Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun spoke today with Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State Cale Brown said in a statement.

Deputy Secretary Biegun welcomed Foreign Minister Ayvazyan to his new position and expressed hope for continued close U.S.-Armenia cooperation.

They discussed U.S. humanitarian assistance to the region and efforts to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.