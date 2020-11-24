Putin talks to Pashinyan and Aliyev

On November 23 and 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin had telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The results of the Russian interdepartmental delegation’s November 21 trip to Yerevan and Baku , as well as the implementation of the provisions of the statement of the leaders of the three countries of November 9, were discussed in detail.

The modalities of the work of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and further steps to provide humanitarian aid to the population were considered.

The issues of economic interaction and unblocking of transport communications in the region were also touched upon.