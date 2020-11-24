Grenoble-Alpes Métropole calls on France to recognize Artsakh

The Grenoble-Alpes Métropole has adopted a resolution, calling on the Government of France to recognize the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

The resolution reads:

While the world is facing an unprecedented health, economic and social crisis, since September 27 we have witnessed the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance using prohibited weapons against the civilian population of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), in particular cluster weapons, drones and phosphorous bombs during the 43-day war which ended with the November 10, 2020 agreement. Unfortunately, this ceasefire agreement alone does not solve the issue of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh.

Let us remind that Artsakh has been inhabited by Armenians for thousands of years. In 1921, by an arbitrary unilateral decision of Joseph Stalin, it was annexed to Azerbaijan. From 1988 onwards, the peoples’ desire for freedom forced the Soviet Socialist Republics to become independent states, which, under international law, were immediately recognized. The people of Artsakh declared themselves an independent republic through a referendum. Azerbaijan, wanting to return this territory inhabited by more than 95% Armenians, started a ruthless war against it.

Fleeing from their oppressors, the completely helpless civilians migrated to Armenia. The territory of Artsakh has been reduced by almost half. Hospitals and clinics are overcrowded, especially amid the Covid-19 epidemic. This is a humanitarian catastrophe for almost all 150,000 displaced inhabitants of the Artsakh Republic.

Armenians in the Diaspora, especially in France, have united in raising a wave of support by raising money for medicines, but air transportation is quite expensive and the needs are growing more and more.

The Métropole shares a long history with the French of Armenian descent and Armenia.

To protect the territories left to Artsakh from Azerbaijan’s new territorial ambitions once and for all, the Metropolitan Council calls on the government to recognize the Republic of Artsakh as a guarantee of the security, regional and global stability of its people.