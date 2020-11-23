PoliticsTop

Vardan Dumanyan to replace Arayik Harutyunyan as Minister of Education and Science

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 23, 2020, 18:51
President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree, dismissing Arayik Harutyunyan from the post of Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

According to another presidential decree, Vardan Dumanyan has been appointed to the post.

