Vardan Dumanyan to replace Arayik Harutyunyan as Minister of Education and Science

Siranush Ghazanchyan
November 23, 2020, 18:51

President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree, dismissing Arayik Harutyunyan from the post of Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

According to another presidential decree, Vardan Dumanyan has been appointed to the post.