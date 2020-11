Several volunteers to get Russian Sputnik-V vaccine in Armenia

Several volunteers in Armenia will receive the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told Armenpress.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko handed samples of the Sputnik V vaccine to Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan on Saturday.

“We’ve received a small quantity, these are just samples. Several volunteers will be vaccinated,” Nikoghosyan said.