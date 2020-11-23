Russian peacekeeper wounded in mine explosion in Karabakh

A Russian officer was wounded a mine explosion while searching for the dead in Nagorno-Karabakh, RIA Novosti quotes the Russian Defense Ministry as saying

He was taken to a hospital in Baku, the injury is not life-thretening.

Four employees of the Artsakh Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured, one Azerbaijani soldier was killed.

The incident took place near the village of Mataghis, when a group of Russian peacekeepers, representatives of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross were looking for the bodies of those killed in the fighting.