Russia sends de-mining specialists and equipment to Artsakh

Units of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense have been dispatched to Karabakh for de-mining work.

“The An-124, Il-76 and Tu-154 planes of the Military Transport Aviation of the Aerospace Forces of Russia delivered specialists, equipment and weapons, as well as service dogs of the International Mine Action Center of the Ministry of Defense of Russia to perform tasks in the zone of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

More than 100 military personnel, 13 units of military and special equipment, including robotic demining systems “Uran-6,” armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles were delivered to the airfields in Yerevan.



The personnel and equipment will march along the Yerevan – Goris – Stepanakert route and upon arrival at the destination, they will begin to perform engineering reconnaissance, demining and destruction of explosives in the regions of Karabakh most affected by the conflict.