PM starts series of meetings with business community representatives

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has initiated a series of meetings with business community representatives to discuss issues related to economic activity and the restoration of the investment climate in Armenia.

Today the Prime Minister met with Chairman of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen Arsen Ghazaryan, Founder of SIL Concern Khachatur Sukiasyan, Founder of Alex Holding Samvel Alexanyan, Owner of Sovrano Company Arman Sahakyan, Owner of Spayka David Ghazaryan, Menu.am Company founder Vahan Kerobyan.

The discussion focused on the strengthening of interaction between the Government and the business community, the continuity of investment programs, as well as on the reinstatement of economic optimism. Specific agreements have been reached. Meetings with business community representatives of will be continued.