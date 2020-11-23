Over 2,300 people return to Artsakh in a day

Over 2,300 people returned from Armenia to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh in one day, Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, told reporters during a Monday briefing.

“During the day, 2,334 refugees, who had previously left their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh because of the hostilities, returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of Armenia,” Konashenkov said.

According to him, since November 14, more than 11,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have returned to their homes with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers.

Also, Konashenkov said, with the coordination of the Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the exchange of bodies of the dead continues.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the return of 1,400 people to Stepanakert, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers. 1.1 thousand people returned on Saturday.