More than 2.1 million euros raised through European Phonethon

More than 2.1 million euros have been raised through the Phonethon initiated by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s French affiliate on November 22.

“We are grateful to all the donors who, despite the health and economic crises, got united to support our Homeland and our compatriots displaced from Artsakh,” the Fund said.

Incidentally, French President Emanuel Macron also visited the headquarters of the Fund’s French affiliate to support the annual Phoneton and encourage the Armenian community.

The Phonethon continues. Those in Europe can continue to make donations both through the website and bank transfers.