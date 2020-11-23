Exports of tar oil from Russia to Armenia to be exempt from customs duties

Russian President Vladimit Putin has signed the Federal Law “On the ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on cooperation in the supply of natural gas, oil products and rough natural diamonds to the Republic of Armenia dated December 2, 2013.”

The federal law was adopted by the State Duma on November 11, 2020 and approved by the Federation Council on November 18, 2020.

Under the Protocol, the export of tar oil from Russia to Armenia will be exempt from customs duties.