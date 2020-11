Azerbaijan accuses Armenia’s ex-DM Seyran Ohanyan of genocide, puts him on international wanted list

The law enforcement bodies of Azerbaijan have put Armenia’s Former Defense Minister, Colonel-General Seyran Ohanyan on international wanted list.

According to Azerbaijani media reports, a criminal case was initiated against him under Article 103 (genocide) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

On November 11 the Baku Military Court chose arrest in absentia as a measure of restraint against Seyran Ohanyan.

Seyran Ohanyan, 58, held the post of Defense Minister between April 2008 and October 2016.