Armenian PM visits military-industrial companies, instructs to develop capacities at faster pace

Accompanied by Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Garni Ler Scientific-Production Association and the newly established Arsenal Military-Industrial Plant.

During the tour, the Prime Minister got acquainted with the plant’s production and professional potential, the range of its products and development opportunities.

The Prime Minister was shown ordnance, projectiles and warheads produced by the company. He was introduced to new test specimens featuring automatic, remote-controlled, large-caliber firearms systems equipped with day/night sights.

The plant will soon get new investments, expand its output capacity, generate new jobs and expand export opportunities.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the need for military industry’s continued development and instructed the management to develop the plant’s output capacity at a faster pace in terms of expanding the range of weaponry.