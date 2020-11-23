Armenian Ambassador briefs Iran’s Deputy FM on situation in Artsakh

Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian met with Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs.

During the meeting Mr.Toumanian briefed Mr. Araqchi on the situation and recent developments in Armenia and Artsakh Republic after the adoption of the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, issues of post-war procedures, regional and trans-regional actors’ participation and their possible future roles.

The interlocutors discussed the directions and aspects of cooperation between Armenia and Iran, particularly under the existing complicated circumstances.

The sides emphasized the need to maintain and foster the bilateral relations and permanent ties between state bodies and public circles, to hold consultations, and intensify joint work in the areas of current cooperation.