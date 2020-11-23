André Manoukian, Patrick Fiori, Serge Avédikian and others: Artists unite for Armenians of Artsakh

Artists will unite for an exceptional on-line benefit concert for the Armenians of Artsakh.

Despite the ceasefire, the displaced persons and the wounded still need help. Therefore, the concert will help collect donations through the gala “Artists united for peace.”



The proceeds from the ticket office will be paid directly to the Armenian Fund of France.

The video access link will be available in a confirmation email 30 minutes before the start of the show on November 27.

The concert will feature André Manoukian, Patrick Fiori, Elodie Frégé, Mathieu Madénian, Dany Brillant, Serge Avédikian, Waxx, Juliette (LEJ), Marion Mezadorian, Alex Vizorek, Michaël Gregorio, Vincent Baguian, Macha Gharibian and many others.