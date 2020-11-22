Russia sends engineering equipment to Artsakh

The IL-76 aircraft of the Military Transport Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has transported a group of servicemen of the engineering troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as engineering equipment to assist in the cleaning of public roads and social infrastructure in the areas of the peacekeeping operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

The plane delivered military engineers, a bulldozer and a heavy-duty off-road vehicle to the Zvartnots airport.

The engineering equipment will be used by Russian military personnel when cleaning roads and infrastructure in settlements.

Russian peacekeepers provide maximum assistance to local authorities in restoring peaceful life.

Engineering units of the peacekeeping forces help restore traffic, electricity, water and heat supply to social facilities and residential buildings.

Russian peacekeepers’ patrols ensured the safe delivery of food and essential items to remote settlements.