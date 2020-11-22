Henrikh Mkhitaryan shares tribute to fallen soldiers

In social media posts, Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan paid tribute the soldiers fallen in the Artsakh war.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wrote:

“Our braves never die.



Our grief is so deep that it can’t be spoken…today all over the world a Commemorating Service will honor our fallen heroes,” Mkhitaryan wrote.

44 days along in Artsakh, you have shown indescribable courage sacrificing your lives for the Holy mission of defending our Homeland, our People and our several millennia old historical lands.

You will live forever amongst us…

We pray also for our wounded brothers. Our absolute gratitude to all our soldiers. Thank you.

I wish my Nation strength and solidarity to overcome the sorrow of its beloved sons.

We must remain focused and aware, we must leverage our full potential and create a better world for our youth, a world of Peace where they can fulfill their dreams.”

Today all Armenian churches worldwide hold commemorative services in memory of the soldiers fallen in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27 backed by Turkey.