Henrikh Mkhitaryan puts on a masterclass with two spectacular goals in Roma’s 3-0 win against Parma

Henrikh Mkhitaryan put on another masterclass with two spectacular goals to sweep Parma aside 3-0 and continue Roma’s march, Football-Italia reports.

The Giallorossi were again decimated by COVID and injuries, missing Edin Dzeko, Marash Kumbulla, Chris Smalling, Federico Fazio, Davide Santon and Nicolò Zaniolo. Parma had been in that position for weeks, but finally Fabio Liverani had almost a full squad to count on, including ex-Roma star Gervinho.

Jordan Veretout tested Luigi Sepe at the near post and Henrikh Mkhitaryan fizzed an effort wide, but the deadlock was broken when Leonardo Spinazzola’s inspired slide-rule pass cut the defence in two and Borja Mayoral finished from a tight angle. The Spaniard sprung the offside trap by a matter of millimetres.

The second from Roma was simply spectacular, as a loose ball was cleared to the D, where Mkhitaryan casually volleyed it under the crossbar.

It was one-way traffic at the Olimpico and an inspired Mkhitaryan, who scored the third goal with a cushioned volley off the inside of the left boot at the back post on Rick Karsdorp’s cross, finishing off a well-worked team move.

After the restart, Pedro failed to make the most of a deflected Borja Mayoral effort, while Roger Ibanez went off injured, and Veretout’s curler was just wide.

Spinazzola was unfortunate not to score at the end of a well-worked team move, as Sepe got just enough on it to deflect the finish onto the bar.