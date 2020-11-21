More than 1,100 people return to their homes in Artsakh

More than 1,100 people have returned to their homes in Nagorno Karabakh over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

“On November 21, 2020, Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of buses with refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. More than 1.1 thousand people returned to their homes in a day,” the military department said. Russian patrols escorted 26 buses from Yerevan to the main square of Stepanakert.

“Since November 14, more than 7 thousand residents have already returned to Stepanakert,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ensuring the safety of the return and movement of civilians across the contact line is organized under the direction and control of the Interdepartmental Humanitarian Response Center.