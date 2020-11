Artsakh identifies 41 more servicemen killed in action

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the names of 41 soldiers killed repelling the Azerbaijani aggression

Reserve Khachatryan Arman Aristakes, born in1998

Taroyan Artush Seyran, born in 1985

Abroyan Vahe Karen, born in 2001

Minasyan Aram Harutyun, born in 1980

Reserve Khachatryan Khachatur Gurgen, born in 1982

Grigoryan Gegham Garegin, born in 2002

Hovhannisyan Gevorg Levon, born in 1991

Khachatryan Hayk Hayk, born in 2001

Khachatryan Andranik Edward, born in 1993

Nersisyan Taron Vardan, born in 1999

Baboyan Ashot Armen, born in 2001

Avetisyan Armen Abrik, born in 1975

Davtyan David Arman, born in 2002

Sargsyan Gurgen Papaz, born in 1987

Sargsyan Vazgen Mkrtch, born in 2001

Martirosyan Vrezh Vrezh, born in 2000

Tonoyan Geghaznik Habet, born in 1990

Melkonyan Tigran Yeghish, born in 1997

Melkonyan Gevorg Misak, born in 1996

Harutyunyan Harutyun Tigran, born in 2002

Asryan Narek Lernik, born in 2001

Aghajanyan Edgar Gagik, born in 2000

Chobanyan Nver Tigran, born in 2001

Vardanyan Avetis Slava, born in 2001

Khalatyan Aghvan Valerik, born in 1996

Arakelyan Zhora Armen, born in 2001

Babayan Vahagn Vahan, born in 1990

Khachatryan Hovhannes Vrezh, born in 2000

Martirosyan Mher Kamo, born in 1989

Sargsyan Narek Nugzar, born 1992

Dallakyan Manvel Samvel, born in 1995

Hakobyan Grigor Hamlet, born in 1976

Mikaelyan Vazgen Levon, born in 1998

Badalyan Rafael Mnatsakan, born in 1998

Hambardzumyan Gor Karapet, born in 1998

Khachatryan Vahram Zhirahayr, born in 2002

Reserve Mirzakhanyan Vardan Sargsy, born in 1993

Rafaelyan David Ara, born in 2001

Reserve Khachatryan Ghambar Spartak, born in 1980

Harutyunyan Shaliko Gor, born in 2001

Frangyan Narek Gevorg, born 2002