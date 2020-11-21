Armenian-made lung ventilator in the stage of testing

In April, 2020 the Ministry of High Tech Industry jointly with Engineering Association initiated lung ventilation machine research and development in the scope of Covid-19 pandemic prevention efforts in Armenia and worldwide.

The Ministry has presented the prototype of the lung ventilation machine made in Armenia, which is in the stage of testing. The final product view has also been presented.

The project was implemented by YEA Engineering company using special license by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.



Only 28 companies worldwide out of 330 were granted license by NASA JPL.

The final version of the machine will be ready in the second half of December, 2020.