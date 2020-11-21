Armenian, French FMs discuss situation in Artsakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan had a telephone conversation with French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The French Foreign Minister congratulated Ara Ayvazyan on his appointment and wished him every success in that important mission. Minister Ayvazyan reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to take joint steps towards further development of the privileged relations and multi-sectoral cooperation between the two countries.

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the developments in the region following the November 9 ceasefire and deployment of peacekeepers in Artsakh. Reference was made to the humanitarian situation created in Artsakh due to the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression and the steps taken to address it.

In this regard, Minister Ayvazyan emphasized the importance of involvement of the international community in the work carried out on the spot to ensure the conditions for the restoration of the normal life of the Artsakh Armenians.

Both sides emphasized the priority of preserving the monuments of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and France, Ara Ayvazyan and Jean-Yves Le Drian, attached importance to the cooperation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to fully address the rights and interests of the Armenians of Artsakh.