Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis calls for recognition of Artsakh

The Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis Council has adopted a resolution, calling for recognition of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) as the only effective way to ensure the safety of its inhabitants, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

The resolution also calls on the Government of France, the UN and EU countries to take concrete measures to ensure the protection of its population.

“Considering that the recognition of the independence of the Artsakh Republic is intended to contribute to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Metropolis expresses its unconditional support to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, who strive for peace and freedom,” the resolution reads.

It urges the French Government to take steps to ensure to support a peace process aimed at establishing a just, long-term situation with respect for the rights of all peoples in the region, as a logical, effective step towards a lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The resolution also calls on UN and EU countries to seriously take up measures to seek lasting peace for Nagorno Karabakh and the Armenian people.