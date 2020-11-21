4th report on Azerbaijani atrocities against Armenians to be submitted to international organizations

The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh have completed the 4th closed report on atrocities committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against captured ethnic Armenians and corpses. It is the 4th report covering only torture and cruelty and refers to the period from November 4-18. They have already started preparation of the 5th report.

This report provides concrete evidence of all atrocities and war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces. All these were committed only because of Armenian ethnicity. These are the result of the Azerbaijan’s state-supported policy of hate speech.

The report contains evidence and analysis confirming the Azerbaijani policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide through terroristic methods in Artsakh.

The Ombudsmen do not publish the content of the report given the severity of atrocities and torture committed by Azerbaijan. It will be submitted to international bodies, as well as to relevant state bodies of Armenia.