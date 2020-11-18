Socialist Party of France calls for recognition of Artsakh

In a statement adopted on November 17, the Socialist party of France has called on France to recognize the Republic of Artsakh and support any process that will lead to the exercise of its full independence.

The Socialist Party also calls on the Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries to urge the United Nations Security Council to launch an independent international investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity that may have been committed against Armenians in Artsakh.

With regard to the ceasefire agreement of November 10, the Socialist Party regrets that France and the United States were excluded from it, although they were jointly responsible with Russia for the Minsk Group process. The Socialist Party notes that this agreement brings about arrangements which satisfy only one of the two conflicting parties and offers no guarantee of lasting peace.

While waiting for a lasting solution to be found, the Socialist Party expects, in particular from Russia, that it ensures, in the new situation created, that the immediate priority is respected: the protection of civilians, the safe return of displaced persons and refugees or the departure of those wishing to leave Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent territories, as well as exchange of prisoners and detainees.

“To ensure the proper conduct of these operations, free and unhindered access must also be guaranteed to international humanitarian organizations. The deployment of a specific monitoring mission dedicated to the protection of civilians, under the aegis of the OSCE, the EU or the UN must be organized,” the Party said.

On the diplomatic level, the Socialist Party calls on France and the European Union to build with the future American administration a roadmap which guarantees a lasting peace meeting the legitimate aspirations of the Republic of Artsakh.

Also, in the name of secular friendship and solidarity linking France to the Armenian people:

Noting that Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh have demonstrated their commitment to the development of solid democratic institutions in a regional environment made up of authoritarian regimes;

Considering that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be achieved by armed force, that only mediation based on international justice and the right to self-determination of peoples can guarantee a lasting peace;

Anticipating that the current relations between Russia and Turkey do not guarantee the stabilization of the South Caucasus, while the terms of the ceasefire agreement reached under the aegis of Russia offer only a respite and carry the risk of a resumption of hostilities;

Recognizing that Nagorno-Karabakh is a land historically populated by Armenians, artificially detached from Armenia in the Stalinist era, but retaining the status of an autonomous region within the Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan;

Noting that the will for independence of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh was confirmed during the referendum of 10 December 1991;

Noting the judgment of May 26, 2020 of the European Court of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms attesting to the impossibility of the Armenian populations to live freely in Azerbaijan;

Noting that the endorsement of the positions resulting from the war conducted from September 27 to November 9, 2020 directly affects the security of the Armenian people and that the terms of the ceasefire agreement potentially threaten the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia:

The Socialist Party: