PoliticsTop

Russian FM, Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss further mediation efforts on Nagrono Karabakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 18, 2020, 21:33
Less than a minute

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov received the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the consultations, they discussed the situation developing in and around Nagorno-Karabakh after the Statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation on full cessation of hostilities of November 9.

The issues of coordination of further mediation efforts of the three countries were considered.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 18, 2020, 21:33
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button