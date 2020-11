Artsakh publishes names of 81 servicemen killed in action

Artsakh’s Defense Army has published the names of 81 more servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression.

Davoyan Garik Garnik, born in 2000

Balyan Zhirayr Levon, born in 1986

Hovhannisyan Arthur Arayik, born in 2001

Volunteer Grigoryan Vagharshak Armen, born in 1984

Sukiasyan Arman Artak, born in 2001

Isoyan Vazgen Karen, born in 2000

Tombulyan Sargis Hakob, born in 2000

Gasparyan Arthur Garik, born in 1987

Sedrakyan Rashid Ara, born in 2001

Volunteer Ghahramanyan Arthur Arkady, born in 1985

Volunteer Poghosyan Vrezh Andranik, born in 1992

Suleymanyan Borik Tital, born in 2002

Baghdasaryan Narek Artyom, born in 2002

Volunteer Yernjakyan Hrachya Gagik, born in 1977

Ghazaryan Arsen Armen, born in 2001

Danoyan Sargis Aram, born in 2001

Volunteer Gabrielyan Nikolay Slavik, born in 1975

Abrahamyan Robert Sargis, born in 2000

Ghandilyan Garnik Karapet, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Margar Vahan, born in 2001

Petrosyan Yeranos Roosevelt, born in 2002

Nazaryan Albert Eduard, born in 2001

Ghukasyan Gagik Vachik, born in 2000

Hakobyan Gor Haykasar, born in 1992

Julhakyan Volodya Grisha, born in 1989

Reserve Tigranyan Arayik Babken, born in 1998

Reserve Nersisyan Garik Seyran, born in 1978

Reserve Sofyan Karen Armenak, born in 1996

Reserve Alexanyan Arayik Lyova, born in 1978

Grigoryan Ernest Willen, born in 1974

Reserve Hakobyan Garnik Gagik, born in 1994

Reserve Amirjanyan Sasun Shura, born in 1988

Reserve Gevorgyan Edgar Hrachik, born in 1985

Reserve Gharibyan Baghdasar Armen, born in 1997

Reserve Alexanyan Arsen Artak, born in 1996

Reserve Semerjyan Harutyun Armen, born in 1997

Reserve Khachatryan Edgar Gevorg, born in 1986

Reserve Nalbandyan Vrezh Hovsep, born in 1978

Reserve Harutyunyan Hrayr Ruben, born in 1997

Reserve Grigoryan Narek Poghos, born in 1991

Reserve Mkhitaryan Gevorg Vahan, born in 1994

Reserve Harutyunyan Ludwig Armen, born in 1998

Contract serviceman Melkumyan David Roman, born in 1992

Volunteer Hakobyan Narek Styopa, born in 1991

Reserve Gharayan Garegin Eduard, born in 1972

Muradyan Grigor Arshavir, born in 2002

Vardanyan Vardan Volodya, born in 1962

Khachatryan Jivan Karen, born in 1992

Asryan Arman Mher, born in 1995

Petrosyan Mkhitar Arthur, born in 1993

Reserve Hayrapetyan Samvel Razmik, born in 1984

Arakelyan Artyom Tigran, born in 1997

Volunteer Sarukhanyan David Saro, born in 1996

Cholakyan Edgar Suren, born in 1999

Stepanyan Armen Arthur, born in 1997

Khachatryan Harutyun Armen, born in 1993

Hayriyan Aram Hamlet, born in 1978

Sargsyan Garush Sargis, born 2000

Volunteer Movsisyan Nerses Petros, born in 1990

Ghukasyan Seryozha Mamikon, born in 1996

Avdishoyev Ivan Vladimir, born in 2001

Alexanyan Anushavan Sosik, born in 1969

Hovhannisyan Narek Hovsep, born in 2001

Manukyan Radik Gagik, born in 2000

Reserve Arustamyan Mkhitar Mirzo, born in 1977

Deacon Petrosyan Narek Arkady, born in 1988

Mazmanyan Arthur Norayr, born in 2000

Shmavonyan Arzuman Shmavon, born in 2000

Mkrtchyan Haykaz Zaven, born in 2000

Zohrabyan Artak Zarzand, born in 2001

Fidanyan Mher Minas, born in 1985