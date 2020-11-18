Armenian PM presents roadmap of future actions

In an extended post on Facebook, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has presented a roadmap of actions to overcome the situations established in the country.

“It is time to talk about ways, methods and programs to overcome the current situation,” the Prime Minister said.

While accepting that he is responsible for the current situations, PM Pashinayn also said he is responsible for overcoming the situation and establishing stability and security in the country

He proposed the following roadmap of actions:

Resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, emphasizing the status of Artsakh and the priority of the return of the people of Artsakh to their places of residence. Ensure the return of the people of Artsakh to their homes. To completely restore the normal life of Artsakh. Fully restore the damaged houses, apartments and infrastructure in the territories under the control of the NKR authorities. Provision of social guarantees for the families of killed servicemen and citizens. Restoration of residential and public structures and infrastructure damaged during the war in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. Providing social guarantees, prosthetics and professional training for servicemen with disabilities. Soonest return of captured soldiers and civilians. Provision of social guarantees for their families. Quick clarification of the fate of the missing and provision of social guarantees for their families. 7. Formation of a system of psychological rehabilitation of the people who took part in the war and the society in general. Approval of the Armed Forces Reform Program and launch of reforms. Overcoming the coronavirus and eliminating its consequences. Restoration of the environment for economic activity. Revitalization of programs for solving demographic problems. Amendments to the Electoral Code and adoption of a new law on parties. Introduction of the institute of professional judges as the first step in establishing an anti-corruption court. Implementation of the law on confiscation of illegal property. Holding regular thematic consultations with representatives of the Armenian political community and civil society. Conducting regular thematic consultations with Armenian organizations and individuals of the Diaspora. Involvement of Diaspora individuals and structures in the above-mentioned processes.

“The utmost goal of all this is to ensure the democratic stability of Armenia and to create guarantees that nothing threatens the formation of power in Armenia through the free will of the people,” Pashinyan said.

He added that he is implementing changes in the government to realize the roadmap.

“It will take six months to put these measures on an irreversible institutional track. In June 2021, I will make a report on the implementation of the roadmap, as a result of which we will make a decision on what to do next, taking into account the public opinion and reaction,” the Prime Minister added.