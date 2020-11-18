Armenia awards crew of the Russian helicopter shot down by Azerbaijan with Medals for Military Service

The crew of the Russian Mi-24 helicopter shot down by Azerbaijan has been awarded Medals for Military Service of the Republic of Armenia.

Based on a mediation submitted by the Prime Minister, President Armen Sarkissian signed decrees awarding medals to Major Yuri Ishchuk (posthumously), Senior Lieutenant Roman Fedin (posthumously) and Senior Lieutenant Vladislav Glazin.

Two crewmembers were killed one was injured as the Azerbaijani side shot down the helicopter over Armenia near the border with Nakhijevan on November 9.

Azerbaijan admitted to “accidentally” shooting down the helicopter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the error occurred due to the fact that the helicopter flew in close proximity to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, at the time active military clashes continued in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.