Zohrab Mnatsakanyan relieved of the post of Armenia’s Foreign Minister

President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree, relieving Zohrab Mnatsakanyan from the post of Foreign Minister.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan submitted his resignation earlier today. In a letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Mr. Mnatsakanyan thanked him for trust and joint work and asked to accept his resignation.