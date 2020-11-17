Turkish government keeps groups of Syrian fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh – SOHR

Very reliable sources have informed the Syrian Observatory that the Turkish government will keep groups of Syrian fighters in Azerbaijan, despite the suspension of military operations and the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan with Russia’s mediation.

Separately, Syrian Observatory have monitored the arrival of a new batch of nearly 30 fatalities of Turkish-backed mercenaries in Syria, after they had perished in earlier military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to SOHR statistics, the death toll of the Turkish-backed mercenaries since the Turkish government sent them to the frontlines in late September has reached 293, including 225 fighters whose bodies were brought to Syria while the rest of bodies remain in Azerbaijan.

SOHR says the total number of Syrian fighters thrown into Nagorno-Karabakh battles has reached 2,580, of whom 342 fighters returned to Syria after they had given up and forgone their payments.

Last week UN human rights experts expressed concern over the use of mercenaries in and around the conflict zone until a statement on ceasefire was reached.

The UN Working Group on the use of mercenaries said last week there were widespread reports that the Government of Azerbaijan, with Turkey’s assistance, relied on Syrian fighters to shore-up and sustain its military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, including on the frontline.

The UN Working Group on the use of mercenaries said the fighters in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone must be withdrawn