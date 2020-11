Russian, French, US diplomats to meet in Moscow to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

Diplomats from the United States and France will visit Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti.



“From the Russian side, the meeting is being held by the Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Popov,” she added.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that a meeting with the participation of diplomats would be held in Moscow on Wednesday.