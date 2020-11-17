Macron promises to send humanitarian aid to Armenia

French President Emmanuel Macron received at the Elysee Palace representatives of the Armenian community in France, including Nicolas Aznavour, the Co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation, to whom he promised to send humanitarian aid to Yerevan.

France intends to send a humanitarian aid cargo plane to Armenia in the coming days, the Elysee said, according to Le Figaro.

Among the participants in Thursday evening’s meeting were NGOs that support Armenia (Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Fund of France, Aznavour Foundation, Coordination Sud) but also personalities such as composer André Manoukian and footballer Youri Djorkaeff.