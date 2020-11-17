Kremlin ready to provide US and France with clarifications on Turkey and Karabakh

Russian President’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that if the United States and France, as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, need any clarifications on Turkey and Nagorno-Karabakh, they will receive them, RIA Novosti reported.



Earlier, a senior US State Department official said after talks between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian that the United States and France, as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, hoped to get clarity on the parameters of a trilateral agreement to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as understand the role of Turkey in the matter.



“There is no doubt that if our partners in the Minsk Group need explanations, these explanations will be presented. Moreover, regular contacts are being carried out through our diplomatic departments on Karabakh affairs,” Peskov said.



At the same time, according to him, the Kremlin would not like to comment on the bilateral relations of the co-chairs with the Republic of Turkey.