Dutch Parliament adopts motions on sanctions against Aliyev and Erdogan for war crimes and atrocities against Artsakh

The Dutch Parliament today adopted five motions on Turkish-Azerbaijani atrocities against Nagorno Karabagh, reports the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands (FAON).

The motions envisage individual sanctions against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and many others for war crimes and atrocities against Artsakh, EU wide arms embargo against Turkey for its complicity in the aggression.