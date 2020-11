Clark County, Nevada, home to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, presented a Proclamation officially recognizing Artsakh, reports the Armenian National Committee -Western Region (ANCA-WR).

Comments were made by Honorary Consul Adroushan “Andy” Armenian and ANCA-Nevada Co-chair Lenna Hovanessian.

Present at the event were also Artsakh’s Representative to the US, Robert Avetisyan and Consul General of Los Angeles, Dr. Armen Baibourtian.