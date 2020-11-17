Artsakh Defense Army refutes reports on alleged Azerbaijani attack

Artsakh’s Defense Army has refuted reports claiming that the Azerbaijani forces undertook an attack in the direction of Uryan height.

“The information spread on social networks claiming that the Azerbaijani forces launched an attack in the direction of the Uryan height, and 200 servicemen of the Defense Army found themselves under siege in the Ghushchular area, is a complete misinformation,” the Defense Army said in a statement.

It reiterated that the ceasefire is observed all along the line of contact between the Armed Forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan and urged to follow official information only.