Senator Jack Reed calls for greater U.S. engagement in OSCE Minsk Group peace process

Senator Jack Reed, Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee has called for greater U.S. engagement in the OSCE Minsk Group peace process on Artsakh to “build a lasting, durable peace that protects human rights, does not uproot Armenians from their homes, or reward aggression,” reports the Armenian National Committee of Rhode Island.

Sen. Reed’s full statement is below:

“What has unfolded in Nagorno Karabakh is an absolute travesty. Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the proxy forces involved in this premeditated aggression toward Armenians must be held accountable.

The United States must not overlook the human rights abuses committed against the Armenian people or the devastating casualties suffered in the conflict.

The Administration should send a clear signal that the U.S. will engage in international mediation efforts by the OSCE’s Minsk Group to build a lasting, durable peace that protects human rights, does not uproot Armenians from their homes, or reward aggression.”