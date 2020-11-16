Russian rescuers arrive in Stepanakert

The task force of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has arrived in Stepanakert.

The group will function within the interdepartmental humanitarian response center to assess the situation on the spot and coordinate further actions to provide the necessary assistance to the civilian population.

At present, the task force is conducting a reconnaissance of the area in order to deploy a field camp, which will include a mobile communications center designed to ensure the coordination of units of the Russian Emergencies Ministry during the implementation of the humanitarian mission.

On November 15 the special aircraft of the department delivered 30 people and the necessary equipment to the Republic of Armenia to assist in solving humanitarian issues in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.