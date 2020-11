Renouncing Shushi has not been discussed at any stage of the peace process – MFA

The question of renouncing the city of Shushi has not been discussed at any stage of the Karabakh peace process, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in a Facebook post.

The comments come after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the issue of refusing from Shushi had been on the agenda during the negotiations.