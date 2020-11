President Sarkissian calls for soberness, will deliver an address tonight

President Armen Sarkissian will deliver an address tonight.

“These days we all experience anxiety and pain, some loudly, some silently, some in the news of everyone, some inside their souls,” the President said.

“But we all have the same pain – the Homeland,” he added.

He urged everyone to be sober, to exercise restraint and vigilance.