Chief of Armenia’s Military Industry Committee dismissed

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 16, 2020, 14:23
Less than a minute

Artak Davtyan has been relieved of the post of Chairman of the Military Industry Committee of Armenia

A respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

