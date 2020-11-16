Home | All news | Politics | Chief of Armenia’s Military Industry Committee dismissed PoliticsTop Chief of Armenia’s Military Industry Committee dismissed Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 16, 2020, 14:23 Less than a minute Artak Davtyan has been relieved of the post of Chairman of the Military Industry Committee of Armenia A respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 16, 2020, 14:23 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print